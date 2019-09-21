Mānoa Honey educates about importance of bees

HONOLULU (KHON2)

They may be annoying to some and dangerous to others, but bees are vital to humanity.

Mānoa Honey was started in 1989 in O’ahu’s Mānoa Valley.

Honeybees make honey, one of the world’s most delicious and nutritious sweeteners, but they also play a very important role in the food chain.

Bees are one of the most important pollinators, not only to cultivated crops, but also to wild plants which are essential habitat for hundreds of wild creatures.

As one of the few beekeeping companies on O’ahu, we take great pride in helping bees thrive in this remote and fragile ecosystem.

To find out more about the art of beekeeping, there will be a special film screening of “Honeyland,” the most awarded film out of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, at Consolidated Theatres, Kāhala.

For more information, go to www.consolidatedtheatres.com/kahala.

For more information on Mānoa Honey, go to www.manoahoney.com.