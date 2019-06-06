HONOLULU (KHON2) - Summer is mango season and all things mango will be celebrated in June at Mango Jam Honolulu.

The event will happen on Friday, June 21 (4:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.) and Saturday, June 22 (10 a.m. - 9 p.m.) on the Frank Fasi Civic Grounds.

Mango Jam will have vendors and crafts---all with exclusive mango items for sale made in Hawaii.

There will even be a Mango Lounge with mango inspired cocktails and mango craft beer.

The event will feature headliners on both days including Ten Feet and Mana'o Company on Friday evening for the Pau Hana event.

On Saturday the event will kick off the morning with their BBQ Contest featuring two local celebrity chefs competing for the best mango dish, and end the evening with Kapena who will open for The Green.

This year, Mango Jam is holding its 2nd Annual Mango Recipe Contest. Entries can be either in the savory or sweet category. Recipes will be tasted by a panel of judges on June 21, Friday, at noon at the event.

The judges will taste contest participants' recipe samples and vote on who will win cash prizes.

There is parking at the City's municipal parking lot and the Joint Traffic Management Center parking lot right off of Alapai.

Admission is free and open to the public.

For more details and to see the full listing of entertainment and activities,