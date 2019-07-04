Man who disrupted Hawaiian Airlines flight gets jail time

The man who disrupted a Hawaiian Airlines flight on its way to South Korea in February has been sentenced.

According to court documents, Kyongchol Kim, drank an entire bottle of whiskey before bothering a child on the flight. He then yelled and lunged at a flight attendant who asked him to stop his behavior.

Kim was arrested upon the flight’s return to Honolulu.

On July 3, Kim was sentenced to six months imprisonment. He must also pay more than $172,400 in restitution.

Kim was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service and will serve his time at the Federal Detention Center Honolulu.