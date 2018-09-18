Man wanted in connection with shooting on Hawaii island

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HILO (KHON2) - Hawaii island police are asking the public for help locating David B. Cordeiro.

The 36-year-old Puna man is wanted in connection with a shooting incident that occurred on Sept. 1 in Mountain View.

Officers were notified of the shooting the following day.

The suspect was said to have fired multiple gunshots into the hood and windshield of a vehicle with two individuals in it. No one was physically injured as a result of the shooting.

Cordeiro is described to be 5 feet 10 inches tall and 180 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police consider Cordeiro to be armed and dangerous and advise against anyone approaching him.

The department’s Area I Special Enforcement Unit has formed a task force to safely apprehend Cordeiro.

Anyone seeing him or who may know his whereabouts is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or 911 if circumstances dictate.