Man wanted in connection with shooting on Hawaii island
HILO (KHON2) - Hawaii island police are asking the public for help locating David B. Cordeiro.
The 36-year-old Puna man is wanted in connection with a shooting incident that occurred on Sept. 1 in Mountain View.
Officers were notified of the shooting the following day.
The suspect was said to have fired multiple gunshots into the hood and windshield of a vehicle with two individuals in it. No one was physically injured as a result of the shooting.
Cordeiro is described to be 5 feet 10 inches tall and 180 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
Police consider Cordeiro to be armed and dangerous and advise against anyone approaching him.
The department’s Area I Special Enforcement Unit has formed a task force to safely apprehend Cordeiro.
Anyone seeing him or who may know his whereabouts is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or 911 if circumstances dictate.