Man in serious condition after drive-by shooting on Pali Highway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating an apparent shooting that happened around 3 p.m. on the Pali Highway and Vineyard Boulevard.

A 20-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot in his middle and lower body on Wednesday, July 17, according to EMS.

According to police officials, these injuries are not life-threatening.

The Punchbowl on-ramp to H-1 westbound has been closed due to the incident around 3:20 p.m.

It was later extended by police to include Punchbowl Street from Beretania up to Vineyard Boulevard.

Honolulu EMS treated the patient and was transported to an emergency room.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.