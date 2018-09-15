Man sentenced to probation for sexually assaulting young girl

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A man who sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 14 was sentenced to probation Friday.

In a deal, Albert Mejia pleaded guilty to two counts of sex assault in the second degree, two counts of sex assault in the third degree, and one count of attempted sex assault in the third degree.

The girl informed her counselor of the assaults in August 2014. She said he was a family member's boyfriend, and it happened over the course of several years, according to police.

Mejia was sentenced to five years probation.

He must also pay several fees, and register as a sex offender.