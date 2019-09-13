Man sentenced in connection with Waiahole crash three years ago

The crash happened just before July 4, 2016 along Kamehameha Highway near Waiahole Homestead Road.

A pickup truck collided with a red Corvette in the early morning hours of July 1, killing 33-year-old Sefilina Gray and 55-year-old Mark Matsushima.

Joshua Thompson, 21 at the time, was arrested and charged with two counts of Negligent Homicide and Promoting a Detrimental Drug.

On Friday, Sep. 13, 2019 Thompson was sentenced to four years in prison with credit for time served. A restitution hearing was set for Nov. 21.