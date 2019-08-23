Man remains in critical condition after found unresponsive off Anini Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 29-year-old California man remains in critical condition after he was found unresponsive in waters off ‘Anini Beach on Wednesday.

According to witness reports, the man was snorkeling when he was seen unresponsive in the water. Witnesses brought him to shore and began administering CPR.

First responders were notified at approximately 1:30 p.m., lifeguards from the Wanini Roving Patrol Unit were first on scene and continued resuscitation efforts.

While in transport to Wilcox Hospital, responding firefighters and AMR medics continued advanced life support and the man regained a pulse. He currently remains at the hospital in critical condition.

Volunteers from Life’s Bridges, a grief counseling service, is assisting the man’s family.