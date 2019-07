The Maui Police Department is asking for assistance identifying a male involved in a burglary.

The unidentified male broke into Surf Break Shave Ice Shop on South Kihei Road on April 9 at around 4 a.m. The male stole a cash drawer containing approximately $50.

The police also suspect him of damaging other kiosks in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Maui Police Department at (808) 875-5405. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Maui Crime Stoppers at (808) 242-6966.