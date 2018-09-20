Man injured after driving car off second floor of Waikiki parking garage

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A man was injured after driving his car off the second floor of a parking garage in Waikiki.

It happened just before 6 p.m. at the Waikiki Skyliner, near the intersection of Ala Wai and Kaiulani boulevards.

"We just heard a loud thump and then we both reacted and when we turned around, there was basically a car falling from the second floor of the parking garage. We both ran over. He was kind of lodged between the fence and the other building, kind of in a strange position, and he was bleeding profusely from his face," said bystander Cole Freund.

Firefighters tell us the vehicle crashed through the railing and fell to the ground below, crushing a fence on the first floor. The man was conscious when they helped him out of the car.

"Basically we stabilized the vehicle while we were assessing the patient, and once the vehicle was stabilized, we got the patient out of the vehicle, handed him over to EMS," said Capt. Albert Mccollum, Honolulu Fire Department.

Emergency Medical Services took the 80-year-old to the hospital.

He was listed in stable condition.