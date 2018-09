HALEIWA (KHON2) - A man is in serious condition after an apparent stabbing Friday morning in Haleiwa.

The incident happened around 1:15 a.m. at Haleiwa Beach Park.

Honolulu police found a 22-year-old man with a stab wound to his abdomen.

The victim was treated and taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

There have been no arrests yet.

This story is developing, stay with KHON2 on-air and online for the latest details.