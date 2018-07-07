HONOLULU (KHON2) - Honolulu police have charged Kyle Douglas with unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and several outstanding warrants in connection with a stolen car case in Kailua.

Douglas' bail has been set at $75,000.

A vacation to Hawaii turned into a nightmare for a family from South Korea Thursday morning, after their rental car was stolen, with their 9-year-old child inside.

The car was taken near Kailua Beach. The boy was found at nearby Kalapawai Market, and the car later crashed in Kaneohe.

We're told the boy handled the situation extremely well. His quick thinking helped him escape a harrowing situation.

Sources say the 9-year old boy was waiting inside the car with the AC running while his parents went outside to enjoy the scenery for a bit.

The car was parked next to a bus stop in Kailua. About 11-25 Thursday morning, police say the suspect took off in their car with the child still inside.

The boy was later released in front of Kalapawai Market Cafe and Deli.

"This little kid, he said he was visiting from South Korea, and he came out said some guy stole him and his family's rental car from Kailua beach park," said Jacob Butterfield who works at Kalapawai Market.

"He was like on the verge of tears, he was actually pretty calm," said Butterfield. "He says he was in the car for a little bit and the guy who stole it he says he didn't want to get into trouble or anything, like get out and he just hopped out. He came to Kalapawai."

Sources tell us the child was smart and handled the situation well. He pleaded with the suspect to drop him off at the market. The child was able to remember the license plate and make and model of the rental car to help police.

Moments later a woman, who police say is a witness, picked up the child to reunite him with his family.

"She sounded like she knew him, but he was a tourist. I don't know how they knew each other, but I think the mom and the dad told someone to go find him," said Butterfield.

After about 20 minutes from the time the car was reported stolen, the suspect crashed into another vehicle here at the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Mokulele drive all the way in Kaneohe.

"I could hear like the cops was chasing or he was going you know high engine rev and I heard the sirens behind it," said witness Howard Peralta.

After the crash, witnesses say the suspect ran across a residential parking lot towards Kaneohe Elementary School where he was hiding in the bushes. An officer spotted him and he tried to run again.

"Right where that car is, they had him on the ground right there," said Peralta.

We learned the family was taken to the Kaneohe Police station to speak with officials.

Police tell us the 35-year-old suspect from Waimanalo was taken to an area hospital for his injuries from the crash. He was arrested for driving a stolen vehicle, kidnapping, negligent injury, theft and had two warrants.

