Man in critical condition after losing control of van

Kauai police responded to a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night, July 2, on Hulemalu Road, east of the Puhi Road intersection.

The incident occurred shortly before 7:45 p.m. when a 65-year-old Puhi man was heading west on Hulemalu Road and apparently lost control of his Dodge van.

According to a preliminary investigation, the van veered off the roadway then hit an embankment, causing it to strike several trees before coming to a stop.

Nearby residents heard the crash and called 911.

Lihue firefighters and AMR medics responded to the scene to provide advanced life support. Responders found the man ejected from his vehicle with severe injuries to his head, back, and chest.

The man was transported to Wilcox Hospital then later medevaced in critical condition to Queen’s Hospital for further treatment.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

Both lanes of Hulemalu Road, between Puhi Road and Halehaka Road, were closed for approximately four hours while police conducted an on-scene investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing.