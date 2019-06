HONOLULU (KHON2) - A 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he jumped into the water at Spitting Caves in Portlock on Oahu's south shore around 2 p.m.

Ocean Safety said he couldn't get out of the water. Lifeguards responded by land and ocean to rescue him.

They brought him by jet ski to the Maunalua Bay boat ramp, where EMS treated and transported him.