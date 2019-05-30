Local News

Man gets over 9-year sentence -- sold cocaine to undercover cop

Posted: May 29, 2019 04:12 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A 46-year-old man was sentenced to 110 months of imprisonment for distributing cocaine within 1,000 feet of a playground on Wed, May 29.

The man was identified as Jeffrey Rowell, also known as Darnell Stinnette. 

A federal grand jury convicted Rowell after several days of trial on Feb 5. 

According to court documents, Rowell sold the drugs to an undercover police officer for $40.

As they were arresting Rowell, police found an additional 5.84 grams of methamphetamine in a small bag he was carrying. 

Rowell has an extensive criminal history — including theft, battery, domestic violence and state convictions on the mainland for assault. 

 

 

