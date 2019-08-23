Man found unresponsive on a moored catamaran, later pronounced dead

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A swimmer in his 60s was found unresponsive onboard a moored catamaran in Honolua Bay.

This happened just before 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22.

Responders placed a lifeguard on the catamaran to basic life support while the vessel was placed en route to Honokahua Bay, where medics were awaiting their arrival at D.T. Fleming Beach Park.

When the vessel arrived at D.T. Fleming Beach Park, the victim was brought to shore. Once on shore, medics and fire personnel continued CPR.

Despite all life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.