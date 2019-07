HONOLULU (KHON2) – A 56-year-old male swimmer is in critical condition after he was found unresponsive in the ocean on Sunday, June 30, around 4:45 p.m.

It happened on Pikai Street in Haleiwa.

Bystanders brought him to shore and performed CPR.

EMS then took over treatment and provided advanced life-support. He was then transported to an area hospital.