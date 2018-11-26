Man found dead in Waipahu overnight following an apparent shooting

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Honolulu police open a murder investigation following an apparent shooting in Waipahu Sunday night.

Officers responded to a shooting on Waipahu Street around 10:30 p.m. and discovered a man with suspicious gunshot wounds.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time and the suspect is unknown.

Waiphau Street was closed overnight from Waipahu Depot Road to Puamano Street for police investigation.

The street has since been reopened.

This story is developing, stay with KHON2 on-air and online for the latest details.