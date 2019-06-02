Local News

Man dies just minutes after car accident

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A man involved in a one-car crash died after being hit by another car on Oahu's North Shore early Saturday, June 1. 

Police say the 41-year-old Waialua man was driving from Haleiwa on Kamehameha Highway around 2 a.m.

They said he lost control and hit a guardrail, then his car came to a stop in the middle of the highway -- blocking both directions. 

Police said the man got out of his car, and that's when another car ran into his car, and he was hit. 

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead. 

Police say speed, drugs, and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash. 

