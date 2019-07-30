Man dies in Palolo house fire; fourth fire fatality within a month

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a two alarm fire in Palolo Monday afternoon. It happened shortly before 3 p.m.

Fire crews arrived shortly after the fire began and found a single family home engulfed in flames.

Captain Scot Seguirant told us a man in his 60s was found in his bedroom. He did not survive. Neighbors say he was a pastor.

“He lived there with his wife and he was a very, very special being. He was a very rare soul. I’m sorry to know that he’s gone now,” said neighbor Wallen Ellingson.

Ellingson said he realized there was a fire after he started smelling smoke in his living room. He called 911, then tried to alert his neighbors.

“[I] went to my neighbor’s house, went up to the door and started pounding on the door and yelling and trying to open the door, but nobody responded.” Wallen Ellinson, Neighbor

He says he ran the hose on his neighbor’s house, trying to help douse the rising flames.

“I dashed out and I grabbed a hose from the from of my house and I went up on my car port roof and I tried to shoot water on the neighboring house as best I could.”

This is the fourth fatality this month due to a fire. All four victims were above the age of 55.

“I’m beside myself with this lousy news that we lost another person in our community. And I hope that folks will consider looking at the cost of sprinklers and working toward getting it installed. If you can’t do it right away, set up a plan and try to get it somehow. There’s so much spending going on with new cars and new this and new that and there’s commercials galore. But people don’t even consider installing sprinklers when they’re remodeling their home which is the best time to do it. “ Honolulu Fire Captain Scot Seguirant

In this latest case, it’s unknown if the home had a working smoke alarm. Fire officials recommend that you have one in every room of your home.

“People need to know that there’s a fire, so that’s why a smoke alarm that is working is very important. It’s to alert you to let you know, ‘Hey something’s wrong.'”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.