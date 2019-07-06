Man charged with various drug and weapon offenses after a traffic stop

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Detectives have charged a 63-year-old Mountain View man for various drug and weapon offenses stemming from a traffic stop in Hilo.

On Tuesday, July 2, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Derby Lane.

Vice detectives executed a search warrant on the vehicle that was operated by Gregory Cook and recovered 27.9 grams of heroin, 27.9 grams of methamphetamine, 5.9 grams of marijuana, four acetaminophen-codeine phosphate pills, and numerous drug paraphernalia items associated with the sale and distribution of narcotics.

Detectives also recovered a loaded 9-millimeter semi-automatic handgun and a metal expandable baton.

On Wednesday, July 3, at 4:44 pm, after conferring with prosecutors, Cook was charged with two counts of second degree promoting a dangerous drug, two counts of third-degree promoting a dangerous drug, third-degree promoting a detrimental drug, fourth-degree promoting a harmful drug, deadly weapon prohibited, two counts ownership possession prohibited, carrying or possessing a loaded firearm on a public highway, and place to keep (firearm/ammunition).

Detectives recovered $4259.00 in cash and the 2005 Mazda pick-up that Cook was operating and seized both for forfeiture.

Cook’s bail was set at $158,000.

