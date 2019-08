HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man in his 40’s was bit by a shark late Monday night, July 29, while swimming in the Kaiwi Channel.

EMS doesn’t know how far off of Hawaii kai the swimmer was.

He was escorted by boats during his swim and was brought into Maunalua boat ramp area by one of the boats. EMS treated his injuries and he was later taken to the hospital.

The injury was about a five-inch gash on the man’s thigh, according to EMS.