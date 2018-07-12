Local News

Man arrested in restricted area of Daniel K. Inouye International Airport

By:

Posted: Jul 12, 2018 11:36 AM HST

Updated: Jul 12, 2018 11:36 AM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Sheriff Deputies arrested a man early Thursday morning after he was found in a restricted area of the airport. Employees spotted the man near the former commuter terminal, which is currently a construction zone, and alerted authorities. 

The Department of Public Safety identified him as 51-year-old Dell Kenela who was arrested for Criminal Trespass and Promoting a Dangerous Drug. Charges are pending. 

According to the Department of Transportation, Kenela was arrested without incident. 

The airport perimeter was inspected and confirmed to be secured. 
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Latest Local News