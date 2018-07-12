Man arrested in restricted area of Daniel K. Inouye International Airport

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Sheriff Deputies arrested a man early Thursday morning after he was found in a restricted area of the airport. Employees spotted the man near the former commuter terminal, which is currently a construction zone, and alerted authorities.

The Department of Public Safety identified him as 51-year-old Dell Kenela who was arrested for Criminal Trespass and Promoting a Dangerous Drug. Charges are pending.

According to the Department of Transportation, Kenela was arrested without incident.

The airport perimeter was inspected and confirmed to be secured.

