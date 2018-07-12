Man arrested in restricted area of Daniel K. Inouye International Airport
HONOLULU (KHON2) - Sheriff Deputies arrested a man early Thursday morning after he was found in a restricted area of the airport. Employees spotted the man near the former commuter terminal, which is currently a construction zone, and alerted authorities.
The Department of Public Safety identified him as 51-year-old Dell Kenela who was arrested for Criminal Trespass and Promoting a Dangerous Drug. Charges are pending.
According to the Department of Transportation, Kenela was arrested without incident.
The airport perimeter was inspected and confirmed to be secured.