Man arrested after he reportedly stole two cars and fled from police

ANAHOLA – A 36-year-old man was arrested Monday morning after he reportedly stole two vehicles and attempted to flee from police.

Paul Kalpakoff of Haena was arrested on suspicion of Burglary in the First Degree, and two counts of Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. Sunday, police were notified that a vehicle had crashed into a ditch in the Kalihiwai area. Upon arrival, responding officers discovered the driver had fled the scene on foot. An investigation later revealed that the vehicle, a 2004 Infinity, had been previously stolen from an unoccupied residence on Kawaihau Road in Kapaaa, where the suspect had forcibly entered.

Shortly after the crash, the driver allegedly stole a second vehicle from a nearby residence in Kalihiwai. The owners of the vehicle, a 2014 Toyota 4-Runner, reported the incident to police and posted a notice on their social media.

On Monday morning, a witness observed the stolen 4-Runner in the Kapa‘a area and reported it to police. Units responded and observed the vehicle traveling on Kūhiō Highway near the Kapa‘a Beach Park. As they approached the vehicle the driver fled the scene at a high rate of speed and headed north.

Police initially followed the vehicle, but stopped a short while later due to traffic and unsafe conditions for bystanders. During their pursuit, officers were able to identify the suspect as 36-year-old Hā‘ena resident Paul Kalpakoff.

The vehicle was eventually located in Anahola, abandoned near a heavily grown brush area. A search of the area revealed that Kalpakoff had apparently fled the scene on foot and headed towards the multi-use coastal path.

At approximately 9 a.m., Kalpakoff was spotted at the Keālia Bus Stop, where he hitch-hiked to the Whalers General Store in Anahola. Police responded to the scene where they apprehended Kalpakoff without incident and brought him to police cellblock for booking.

“I would like to thank the public for their assistance in locating this suspect,” said Chief of Police Todd Raybuck. “Because of the outstanding vigilance of our community and the professionalism of our officers, this person was quickly apprehended and the public’s health and safety were protected from further risk.”

The investigation remains ongoing.