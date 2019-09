HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is dead after being shot at the Ala Moana Center.

EMS crews were called to the area near Lucky Strike around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

The man who was in his early 20s was treated by paramedics and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He later died.

The medical examiner has not released his name.

Honolulu police say a 23-year-old man was arrested and is still in custody. A murder second case has been opened.