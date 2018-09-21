Man accused of trying to kidnap girl in Kapolei wanted by police

Copyright by KHON - All rights reserved

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Authorities are searching for a man accused of trying to kidnap a girl in Kapolei.

It happened on Wednesday, Sept. 19, at approximately 4:10 p.m.

Police say the juvenile victim was walking home on Roosevelt Avenue in the area of Coral Crater Adventure Park when a man in a silver pick-up truck offered her a ride.

When the victim refused, the man pulled his truck onto the shoulder area and tried to force her into the truck. The victim struggled and was able to get away.

The man was described to be 5 feet 6 inches tall, between 140 to 160 pounds, with short, black hair and a dark complexion. He was wearing a fluorescent green shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or click here to submit a tip online.

CrimeStoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect.