HONOLULU (KHON2) - The man accused of killing his mother two years ago has now been charged with theft and abuse of a corpse.

According to court documents, Yu Wei Gong admitted to killing his mother back in September 2016 at their Waikiki apartment.



He said it was an accident and the two had gotten into an argument.

Her remains were found in their refrigerator.

His trial is set to start on Monday.