Man accused of deadly 2017 beating extradited back to Hawaii from Arizona

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A man accused of a deadly beating in December was extradited back to Hawaii from Arizona Wednesday.

Officials confirm Shane Dilwith is in custody in Honolulu after he was arrested in Arizona for manslaughter.

Investigators say Dilwith assaulted 51-year-old Thomas Morikawa at the Jungle Juice Market in Mililani.

Morikawa was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Dilwith was on the run and was later arrested in Arizona about five months later.

The 25-year-old suspect is now in Honolulu police custody, his bail is set at $150,000.

For more on the story, click here.