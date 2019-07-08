Makani Kai Air to begin service between Kahului and Kailua-Kona

Makani Kai Air announced that they will begin service between Kahului, Maui and Kailua-Kona on August 1.

The airline will offer four daily round trips at a $49 introductory rate each way on the route. The regular airfare will be set at $75.

Reservations must be made online at www.MakaniKaiAir.com by August 31 and travel must be completed by September 30.

“Many of our customers have asked us to open up a Kahului – Kona route and we believe that the move makes sense. Richard Schuman, Owner of Makani Kai Air

The airline will provide service with its nine-passenger Cessna Grand Caravans.

The flight time between the two airports is approximately 45 minutes.

Makani Kai Air began servicing Princeville on Kauai with direct flights from Honolulu on May 1.