Makali'i to set sail for Hawai'i's next deep sea voyage

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The ʻohana, crew, and community of Nā Kālai Waʻa are making final preparations before embarking on a long distance voyage to the Northwestern Hawaiian islands of Nīhoa and Mokumanamana.

The voyage, entitled Hanaunaola, is made possible by a Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Children and Families grant for the Administration for Native Americans (ANA).

Project Hanaunaola: Sustaining The Generations Through Voyaging is in the final year of a 3 year grant with this 10 day voyage being the culminating event.

This voyage to Mokumanamana is done in partnership with the Edith Kanakoaʻole Foundation who has been conducting research about and at Mokumanamana for the past 14 years.

The main objectives of this grant are to 1) Train crew for leadership legacy, 2) Work with community to feed the canoe and become self sustainable, and 3) to combine the first two objectives to plan and execute a capstone voyage to actualize learning via practice.

For more information, go to www.nakalaiwaa.org.