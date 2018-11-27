Mailing your child's letter to Santa? The USPS can help

Copyright by KHON - All rights reserved

Is your child planning to mail a letter to Santa?

The U.S. Postal Service can make sure your child receives a response - complete with a North Pole postmark.

Here are the steps for your child to get a letter back from Santa:

Have your child write a letter to Santa and place it in an envelope addressed to: Santa Claus, North Pole.

Later, when alone, open the envelope and write a personalized response.

Insert the response letter into an envelope and address it to the child.

Add the return address: SANTA, NORTH POLE, to the envelope.

Affix a First-Class Mail stamp, such as a new Christmas Carols Forever stamp to the envelope.

Place the complete envelope into a larger envelope - preferably a Priority Mail Flat Rate envelope - with appropriate postage and address it to:

North Pole Postmark

Postmaster

4141 Postmark Drive

Anchorage, AK 99530-9998

"Letters from Santa" must be received by the Anchorage, AK, postmaster no later than Dec. 15.

Santa's helpers at the Postal Service will take care of the rest.