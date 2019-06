A lost hiker was rescued over the weekend in Maalaea, Maui.

Firefighters were called to the area above the Kaheawa wind farm Saturday evening.

Air One could not be utilized at the time because of darkness.

The search was suspended and crews arrived Sunday morning and were able to locate the hiker and bring him to safety.

Officials say the 24-year-old Maui resident was in good condition and did not need medical attention.