Los Angeles Rams Players & Cheerleaders Visit Hawaii June 14 to 17

In advance of the Los Angeles Rams' preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 17 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Safety John Johnson III, Rams Legend Pisa Tinoisamoa, and Rams Cheerleaders will visit the Islands to connect with fans, promote the game of football and showcase the ultimate Hawaiian experience.

The Rams will engage with the community through the following events:

Cleats for Character with Pisa Tinoisamoa

On Friday, June 14 at 10:00 AM HST, former Rams linebacker and University of Hawaii graduate, Pisa Tinoisamoa, will visit Farrington High School to host a Cleats for Character session with the school's varsity football program. As part of the program, the Rams will donate football cleats worn by Rams players to student-athletes. Tinoisamoa and Rams representatives also will lead participants in discussions about the values of good character, the importance of goal setting, and the transferable life skills that can be attained through sport and teamwork.

7-on-7 Passing & Big Man Championships

Beginning on Friday, June 14 - Saturday, June 15 at Iolani School in Honolulu, the Rams will host their 7-on-7 Passing & Big Man Championships featuring 300 student-athletes from eight different public high schools across the Hawaiian Islands. The Championships will consist of pool play games, tournaments, skill stations and competitions. Safety John Johnson III and Tinoisamoa will make appearances throughout the Championships to support the local high school teams, provide tips and instruction to participants and lead group discussions.

Los Angeles Rams Cheer Camp

On Saturday, June 15 at 8:30 AM HST, Rams Cheerleaders will host 300 youth (grades K-12) for a Cheer Camp at Iolani School in Honolulu. During the camp, cheerleaders will lead youth participants in warm-up and stretching exercises as well as a choreographed dance routine. Following the session, Rams Cheerleaders will perform for the youth and spectators in attendance.

Rams Safety John Johnson III to Participate in Iconic Hawaiian Activities

To conclude the visit on Sunday, June 16, John Johnson III will participate in a variety of classic Hawaiian activities such as stand-up paddle boarding in Waikiki and an interactive culinary experience featuring local cuisine and craft cocktails utilizing seasonal ingredients native to the Islands.

The Rams-Cowboys preseason matchup on Saturday, August 17 will be the first NFL exhibition game played at Aloha Stadium on Oahu since 1976. To further connect with fans in Hawaii during the week leading up to the game, the Rams will bring its PLAY 60 Military Base Tour to the islands, host active service members and veterans to a team practice, visit schools, host youth football and cheer clinics, and attend community festivals.