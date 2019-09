HONOLULU (KHON2) — A health alert for Hawaii residents.

Nearly 4,400 pounds of pork sausage is being recalled — because it was mislabeled as gluten-free when it’s not.

The product is sold with the mark “Hawaiian Sausage Company: Sweet Filipino Longanisa–no preservatives, gluten-free, no msg”

It also has an establishment number of 4846.