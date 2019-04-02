Long airport security lines due to TSA screening machines not working

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The TSA screening machines at Kahului Airport on Maui are working again.

Two of them broke yesterday, leading to long security checkpoint lines.

The TSA says the machines were fixed just before 6 p.m. so they do not expect to have the delays that occurred last night and earlier today.

Passengers waited in long lines going through security.

TSA says two screening machines broke down so some of the security lines were not able to open.

TSA put out a warning earlier today telling passengers to get to the airport at least two hours before their flight, and that includes inter-island travelers.

That's because passengers could be in the security line as long as 45 minutes.

A similar problem occurred in Honolulu last month when one screening machine broke down which also led to longer lines.

The problem on Maui was made worse because some people were still on Spring Break or at the end of it and still traveling. The night time hours are the busiest at Kahului and that made it problematic.

Airport officials said that some flights were delayed so passengers missed their flights but it is not clear how many.