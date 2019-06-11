Local residents calling for commercial helicopter rule changes

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Since the crash happened, lawmakers like congressman Ed Case have been in contact with the Federal Aviation Administration, but the agency says it's not making any changes.

Meanwhile, residents are still dealing with the shock of what happened with the helicopter crash on Oneawa Street back in April.

Adrienne Graudons says she never had concerns about helicopters flying over her neighborhood until one came crashing down right in front of her house.

"I don't ever want to have anything like that... experience anything like that again. It disrupted our whole lives for two days. It was very bizarre," said Graudons, a Kailua resident.

"It was like a little tin can. They should not be flying over residential areas."

However, Kailua isn't the only place where this is an issue. Diamond Head residents are just as concerned, since the Diamond Head lookout is a popular site. Both neighborhood boards have been looking into solutions to the problem.

"They buzz our rooftops... Everyday beginning at eight o'clock. Two to three flights an hour, eight hours a day, seven days a week," said Diamond Head resident Michelle Matson. "This is unconscionable. The FAA has got to do something."

Matson says not all commercial helicopters fly over houses, some fly around the ocean, and that's what she would like to see all helicopters do.

"There is no way around this. They have got to fly one mile offshore in order to provide safety to our communities, to our residential communities," said Matson.

We've reached out to the Hawaii Helicopter Association on if any changes will be made to local commercial helicopter rules. We will update this story with their reply.