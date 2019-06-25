Local postal worker steals about a thousand mail items

About a thousand pieces of mail stolen by a U.S. Postal Service worker in Hawaii was found recently, and is being sent back in the next couple of days.

The U.S. Postal Service said the stolen mail was mostly First-Class and Priority Mail and newspapers and magazines. The mail dates back from about 13 to 15 years ago. All of the mail was in sealed envelopes and packages.

Inside the storage unit, there were also about 11,000 USPS return receipt post cards. These are used to tell residents that there’s a separate mail piece coming.

They were turned over to officials by the family of the former postal worker. The family only discovered the mail after the worker died.

Officials have not publicly identified the worker or where he or she worked, but most of the mail belonged to people living in the downtown Honolulu area.

The U.S. Postal Service said most of the stolen mail has been returned, with some going to mainland addresses.

The Postal Service also said you’ll know if your mail had been stolen and returned because it will have a label that will explain that this mail was delayed and will have a customer call number.

Customers who have questions about this mail should call the local USPS office at 808-423-3428.

This story is still developing. Stay with KHON2 News for the latest updates.