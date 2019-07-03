Local Police and federal agents work to stop the use of illegal guns in Hawaii

Local police are working together with federal agents to make Hawaii safer. This collaboration works to take down criminals and get illegal guns off our streets.

The Project Safe Neighborhood brings all levels of law enforcement together for one goal.

U.S. Attorney District of Hawaii, Kenji M. Price said, “The substantial increase of firearm enforcement is only possible with the tremendous work performed by hard working ATF agents and dedicated police officers who work day in and day out to protect our community.”

Their message for criminals is clear.

Attorney Price said, “This continued collaboration is a warning for those who put the public at risk, we will find you and we will prosecute you.”

And with the recent crimes involving drug dealing and illegal firearms across the state, the Department of Justice is seeing success in fighting crime thanks to the project.

Chief of Maui Police Department, Tivoli Faaumu said, “Not only did we get 17 firearms off the street, and out of the hands of those who would danger our community, but we took into custody several repeat offenders who are poisoning our residents with illegal drugs, and are responsible or suspected in several recent property crime waves.”

Attorney Price said, “A lot of information sharing occurs between law enforcement, and it’s my sense that that information sharing increases as you start working together on more individual cases…and the general feeling in my observation of what I’m watching, hearing, and seeing, is that we’re working together.”