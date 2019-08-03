Local non-profit helps renters become home buyers

The Hawaii HomeOwnership Center is a local non-profit that helps people through the home buying process.

Many long-time renters become first time home buyers thanks to the program.

Loren Bullard, 36, and Colin Hosking, 36, bought their first home this year with the help of the Hawaii HomeOwnership center. They said the journey wasn’t easy, but it was worth it.

“Before we started really looking at it, and trying to save, it always felt like we were living pay check to pay check,” Hosking said.

Like many people living in Hawaii, Loren and Colin never thought they could afford to buy. However, after taking classes through the Hawaii HomeOwnership Center, Loren and Colin realized their dream could be a reality.

“They were pretty much like, ‘You guys are spending way too much money on frivolous things,'” said Bullard. The Hawaii HomeOwnership Center helped them discover unnecessary spending habits in their finances.

Loren and Colin were spending upwards of $1,600 a month on eating out, so the couple changed their habits.

“It didn’t seem like it was doable at first, but then when we realized how much we were spending on things we didn’t need, then it was like, ‘Oh we can do this! We can pay down credit card debt, and we can save for a down payment at the same time,'” Hosking explained.

Together they had a joint income of about $98,000 a year. They ended up qualifying for a 2 bedroom affordable unit in Ke Kilohana in Kakaako. However, they chose a 1 bedroom unit. Now their mortgage with the maintenance fee is about $2,000 a month, which isn’t much more than what they were paying before on rent.

“We rented for 8 years, and we paid over $124,000 towards somebody else’s mortgage or rent that we will never get back,” Bullard exclaimed.

Jodie Tanga, the owner of Pacific Rim Mortgage, said for many, the most daunting part of the entire process is the down payment. Tanga said however, there are loan programs that will allow people to put as little as 3% or even 0% down.

“In reality when I break down the numbers for them, they realize that it could be reality now, which is going to be better because then in the long run, they have this asset that they are holding on to, they are the owner of, that’s growing over time,” Tanga explained about why she thinks it’s always a good time to buy.

Realtor Derek Kamm said if you’re renting now, you probably can buy. “It freaked me out when I bought my first home. I was freaking out. And it’s really not. At the end of the day, you’re going to spend the money any way,” he said.

Kamm said buying will give you more security knowing that you own the roof over your head.

Loren and Colin said while they are relieved they finally own their place, the saving doesn’t stop now.

“You don’t ever really get to stop saving. Just because we got a home doesn’t mean we can stop now. It’s just continuing,” said Bullard.