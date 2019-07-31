Local Law Enforcement Level Up for 18th Annual Cop on Top

HONOLULU (KHON2) – To raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics Hawaii, volunteer, off-duty law enforcement officers will take their duties to new heights for this year’s 18th annual Cop on Top.

During the event, from August 23 – 25, participants will rise to the occasion accepting donations from atop 10-foot scaffolds fronting all Hawaii Walmart stores (except Downtown Honolulu), the two Oahu Sam’s Club locations, as well as shopping centers around Oahu.



“It’s an honor to be part of Cop on Top’s 18th year and to once again connect our customers and associates to the life-changing work that Special Olympics Hawaii does,” said Lance McAlister, Walmart Hawaii Market Manager. “It’s inspiring to see our local law enforcement engage with the community and our customers to raise awareness for an important cause.”



Participating Walmart stores on Oahu include Kapolei, Keeaumoku, Kunia, Mililani, and Pearl City. Additional Cop on Top sites on Oahu include:



● Enchanted Lake Shopping Center

● Hawaii Kai Shopping Center

● Kaneohe Shopping Center

● Laulani Village Shopping Center

● Manoa Marketplace

● Salt Lake Shopping Center

● Sam’s Club Keeaumoku

● Sam’s Club Pearl City

● Waikiki Beach (pop-up location on Saturday, August 24 only)

● Waimalu Plaza



On the neighbor islands, Cop on Top locations include:



Maui:

● Kahului Walmart (August 22-24)

● Kahului Safeway (August 23-24)

● Lahaina Safeway (August 23)



Lanai:

● Lanai Town Richard’s Market (August 30-31)



Molokai:

● Molokai Public Library (August 22-23)

Hawaii Island:

● Walmart Kona (August 22-24)

● Walmart Hilo (August 22-24)



Kauai:

● Walmart Lihue (August 22-24)



“Seeing the smiles and dedication of the athletes fills me with the joy and the energy needed to get me through Cop on Top each year,” said LETR Director and Honolulu Police Department Officer, Tom Billins. “I hope you will join me in supporting our Special Olympics Hawaii athletes!”



Donations collected from Cop on Top directly benefit Special Olympics Hawaii and their efforts to provide sports programs for athletes year-round, including opportunities to participate in regional and national competitions. Since 2001, Cop on Top has raised more than $3,437,236 for Special Olympics Hawaii athletes statewide.



For more information on Special Olympics Hawaii, please call 808-943-8808 or visit www.sohawaii.org.