Local companies to donate to Hawaii Foodbank for every Rainbow Warrior victory

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The University of Hawaii football team is off to a great start in the 2018 season, causing some local companies to celebrate!

Landmark Logistics Corporation previously announced they will donate $1,000 to the Hawaii Foodbank every time the 'Bows win. 

Over the weekend, five other local companies announced they're joining in on the good cause. 

Defend Hawaii, Pasha Hawaii, Kawika's Painting Inc., and Team Mira Image Construction are among the companies that will also donate to the Hawaii Foodbank. 

Landmark Logistics Corporation has also pledged to donate at least $10,000 by the end of this football season.  

