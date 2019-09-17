Local and federal agencies to crack down on illegal gambling sites

HONOLULU (KHON2) — U.S. Attorney Kenji M. Prince, along with several leaders from various law enforcement agencies announced significant federal charges in a press conference Tuesday.

These federal charges were against 15 defendants who were in the operation of illegal gambling sites.

Operating a gambling site in the state of Hawaii violates both state and federal law.

“Far more criminal activity occurs in game rooms then folks using money in games of chance,” said U.S. Attorney Kenji M. Prince. “These game rooms are havens for illegal drug activity and violent crimes such as the unlawful possession of firearms, robbery and arson.”

Operations have spread into residential areas such as Pearl City and Waipahu.

