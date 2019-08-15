Living paycheck to paycheck? Tips for recession-proofing your finances.

Fears of a recession sent the stock market tumbling today — but what does that mean for you at home?

Recession is a scary word — so we spoke with Carl Bonham, executive director of the UH Economic Research Organization.

We asked him how most of us — who live paycheck-to-paycheck — might be able to recession-proof our finances.

Buying things is fun — but economists believe a recession is coming.

According to a new survey from Charles Schwab — nearly 60 percent of adults live paycheck-to-paycheck.

Bonham says a U.S. recession could be six months to two years away — but the sky is not falling.

“So no reason to panic at this point, but be prepared as best as possible.”

He says for starters, “You think about the biggest risk to a household when a recession does arrive, and that is loss of income, loss of job, right? And so anything that you can do for job security, obviously is the best place to start.”

But it’s not always possible to prevent job loss — or a reduction of your work hours.

“And so a key is to not have accumulated too much debt, right, and to have try and have your expenses, as best as you can, within reach and in control.”

An employed student with his own apartment, Rexford Cahill learned the importance of saving up — from a very low point in his young life.

“I was homeless, actually, three years ago, so I had to literally lose everything for me to realize that I was making mistakes. And I came back up, I got a job, got an apartment joined school and I learned that life isn’t free.”

Cahill buys and resells items online for extra cash. Online surveys and working as a secret shopper can also earn extra money. His advice?

“Every paycheck I get, I put half of my rent away in my savings, besides what I need to save, so that I have to not worry about my bills.”

We can take some comfort, because Bonham says we’re not looking at a fall-off-the-cliff situation like in 2008 and 2009 — but we could be looking at an extended period of slow growth.