HONOLULU (KHON2) – The popular Living History Program returns to Foster Botanical Garden next weekend, Saturday, Sept. 21 and Sunday, Sept. 22.

The program features “The Beginning of a Garden,” a performance by costumed role-players who portray Dr. William Hillebrand, Mary Elizabeth Mikihala Foster, and Dr. Harold Lyon, three gifted individuals who were instrumental in establishing, creating and preserving the treasure that is Foster Botanical Garden. Visitors to the garden will be able to meet and chat with these “in character” individuals as they take a walk through the garden.

Performances are at 2 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 3 p.m., and the entire performance runs approximately 45 minutes. Reservations are required and space is limited. Please call (808) 768-7135 to make a reservation.

The Garden was established in 1853 and is the oldest botanical garden in Hawai‘i. It is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“The Beginning of a Garden” is co-sponsored by the Friends of the Honolulu Botanical Gardens and the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Parks and Recreation, Division of Urban Forestry, Honolulu Botanical Gardens.

Foster Botanical Garden is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Garden admission will be free from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on performance days to allow for the public’s enjoyment of this special program.

Foster Botanical Garden is located in downtown Honolulu at 50 North Vineyard Boulevard. The garden displays a mature and impressive collection of tropical plants.