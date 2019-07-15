VIDEO: Updates from Mauna Kea on Day 1 of scheduled TMT construction

The State DOT Highways Division’s Ed Sniffen gave Jenn Boneza an update on the concrete barriers that are being placed along the Daniel K. Inouye Highway at the intersection of Mauna Kea Access Road.

The barriers are to serve two purposes, according to Sniffen. They will prevent anyone from parking along the side of the road and will allow people the access they desire, while keeping them safe behind the barriers.

Jenn Boneza was at the sight where crews installed a gate across a cattle guard in just a couple hours on Monday afternoon. The gate was removed a short while later. We are waiting for clarification on the reason for that move.

Posted by Jenn Boneza on Monday, July 15, 2019

More heavy equipment arrives at Mauna Kea.

Heavy equipment arrives at the base of Mauna Kea while hundreds of protestors, ki’ai–protectors look on.

Jenn Boneza continues coverage at the base of Mauna Kea as hundreds of ki’ai, protectors, gather shortly before trucks arrive to begin construction of the Thirty-Meter Telescope atop the mauna.

This morning, just as the sun was rising, Jenn Boneza gave an update on the events at Mauna Kea.