List of Fourth of July Firework Displays

Oahu
- Ala Moana Magic Island at 8:30 PM
- Offshore Kailua Beach at 8:15 PM
- Offshore Ko Olina Coves at 8:30 PM
- Polynesian Cultural Center at 9:00 PM
- Turtle Bay Resort at 8:30 PM
- Pearl Harbor/Hickam (Military ID Required) at 9:05 PM
- Schofield Barracks (open to the public) at 8:30 PM
Big Island
- Hilo Bay Blast at 8:00 PM
- Kailua-Kona Bay Fireworks Show at 8 PM
- Queen’s Market Place at 8:00 PM
Kauai
- The 30th Annual Kauai Hospice Concert in the Sky will be held from 3 to 9:30 p.m. at the Vidinha Stadium Soccer Field in Lihue.
- The Kekaha Fourth of July Celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Kekaha Faye Park.