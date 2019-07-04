List of Fourth of July Firework Displays

Oahu

  • Ala Moana Magic Island at 8:30 PM
  • Offshore Kailua Beach at 8:15 PM
  • Offshore Ko Olina Coves at 8:30 PM
  • Polynesian Cultural Center at 9:00 PM
  • Turtle Bay Resort at 8:30 PM
  • Pearl Harbor/Hickam (Military ID Required) at 9:05 PM
  • Schofield Barracks (open to the public) at 8:30 PM

Big Island

  • Hilo Bay Blast at 8:00 PM
  • Kailua-Kona Bay Fireworks Show at 8 PM
  • Queen’s Market Place at 8:00 PM

Kauai

  • The 30th Annual Kauai Hospice Concert in the Sky will be held from 3 to 9:30 p.m. at the Vidinha Stadium Soccer Field in Lihue.
  • The Kekaha Fourth of July Celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Kekaha Faye Park.

