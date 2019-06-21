Liquor license renewed for Chinatown business community opposition

The liquor license for a Chinatown business will be renewed, despite pleas from community members to revoke it.

The Liquor Commission says because the deadline is next month and it would take longer than that to reach a decision, it will go ahead and renew the license and revisit the matter later.

There had been complaints about the Maunakea Grocery and Liquor Store being a gathering place for criminal element at night.

Mayor Caldwell even testified in support of their liquor license being revoked.