Light winds for the next couple days

The high pressure ridge north of the Hawaiian Islands will weaken today with lighter trade winds forecast on Sunday and more variable winds expected on Monday.

Trade wind speeds will trend higher by the middle of next week as the high pressure ridge builds north of the state.

Additional moisture will arrive mainly affecting the windward slopes of the southeastern islands with elevated humidity levels and enhanced shower activity as two low level troughs pass south of the state.

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will continue into next weekend.