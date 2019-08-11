Light trade winds prevail with slight strengthening next week

HONOLULU (KHON2)

The islands will remain in a light to moderate trade wind regime through the middle of next week, allowing for localized daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes.

As a result, a few passing showers will affect windward areas during the overnight and early morning hours, with some leeward and interior shower development expected each afternoon and evening.

A more typical trade wind pattern is expected late next week as high pressure strengthens northeast of the island chain.