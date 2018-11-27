Lifeguards on alert as high surf pounds north, west shores

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Lifeguards on Oahu are extending their hours in light of Monday's high surf.

A high surf warning is in effect for most north- and west-facing shores, not including Hawaii island, until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

With waves expected to reach 35 to 45 feet on the North Shore, lifeguards opened towers at Waimea Bay and Rock Piles and began patrols at 8 a.m. from two rescue watercraft.

The Division of Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services plans to extend operations in the area until 6:30 p.m.

On Oahu's west shore, the state closed Yokohama Bay Monday. Waves are expected to reach 20 to 30 feet.

Lifeguards are stationed there to inform potential beach goers of the closure and hazards.

